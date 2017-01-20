|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 20, 2017
|
|
Driver films lightning striking the same place twice
|
The clip shows a frightening orange blaze of light and a large chunk of a tree being blasted off the trunk and into the car park, with splinters of wood sprayed widely. Mr Razi later said that although he had heard lightning never strikes the same place twice, he was glad he had played it safe by staying in his vehicle after it struck the car park.
dailymail 7:09:00 PM CET
|
|
|
|