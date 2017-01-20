|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 20, 2017
Fire-fighters killed in Tehran building collapse
At least 20 fire-fighters were killed when a 17-story Tehran commercial building collapsed on top of them as they tried to put out a blaze, Iranian state television quoted the city’s mayor as saying on Thursday. Soldiers, sniffer dogs and rescue workers were searching the ruins of the Plasco building after it crashed down in a giant cloud of dust.
