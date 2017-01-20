Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 20, 2017

Fire-fighters killed in Tehran building collapse

At least 20 fire-fighters were killed when a 17-story Tehran commercial building collapsed on top of them as they tried to put out a blaze, Iranian state television quoted the city’s mayor as saying on Thursday. Soldiers, sniffer dogs and rescue workers were searching the ruins of the Plasco building after it crashed down in a giant cloud of dust.

cyprusweekly 5:49:00 AM CET

Trump to develop missile defense system against Iran, North Korea

jpost 9:09:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tehran(IR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Hassan Rohani (2)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Mohsen Ghamisi (1)

America First Foreign Policy (1)

Hossein Hashemi (1)

Hossein Dehghan (1)

Jalal Maleki (1)

North Korea (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (3)

White House (2)

Fars News Agency (1)

Fire Department (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

ManMadeDisasters

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.