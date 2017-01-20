|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 20, 2017
|
|
Australian Open 2017: Dan Evans joins Andy Murray in fourth round
|
Murray sees progress in win over Querrey. Querrey was the man who upset then world number one Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last summer, but Murray made sure he did not fall victim to another shock after the on Thursday. Serb's surprise defeat by Denis Istomin With six-time champion Djokovic out,....
bbc 10:44:00 PM CET
|
|
|