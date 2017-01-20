|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|
|
|
Friday, January 20, 2017
|
|
Kazakhstan confirms H5 bird flu in wild swans
|
Two swans were found dead in the coastal city of Aktau in the west of the country, Kazakh agriculture ministry says. 20 Jan 2017 20:57 GMT The highly contagious outbreak of bird flu was found in wild swans [Koca Sulejmanovic/EPA] Kazakhstan has confirmed an outbreak of the highly contagious H5 bird flu virus in wild swans, by the Caspian Sea.
aljazeera-en 10:03:00 PM CET
|
|
|