Two swans were found dead in the coastal city of Aktau in the west of the country, Kazakh agriculture ministry says. 20 Jan 2017 20:57 GMT The highly contagious outbreak of bird flu was found in wild swans [Koca Sulejmanovic/EPA] Kazakhstan has confirmed an outbreak of the highly contagious H5 bird flu virus in wild swans, by the Caspian Sea. aljazeera-en 10:03:00 PM CET