Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 20, 2017

Hawaii bill compels mediation for Zuckerberg-type land deals

HONOLULU (AP) â€” A Hawaii lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that could force Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg into mediation before he is allowed to buy real estate on Kauai island. State Rep. Kaniela Ing said Friday says Hawaii's sugar barons employed laws Zuckerberg is using to take land from Native Hawaiians.

AP 10:54:00 PM CET

Why Mark Zuckerberg is suing native Hawaiian families

csmonitor 12:08:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Honolulu(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mark Zuckerberg (2)

Keoni Shultz (1)

Carlos Andrade (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Facebook (3)

Business Insider (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.