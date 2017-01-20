|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 20, 2017
|
|
Hawaii bill compels mediation for Zuckerberg-type land deals
|
HONOLULU (AP) â€” A Hawaii lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that could force Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg into mediation before he is allowed to buy real estate on Kauai island. State Rep. Kaniela Ing said Friday says Hawaii's sugar barons employed laws Zuckerberg is using to take land from Native Hawaiians.
AP 10:54:00 PM CET
|
|
|