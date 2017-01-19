|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 19, 2017
|
|
High-stakes gamble risks border chaos, warn experts
|
Britain has been warned that it faces “chaos at the border” if Theresa May walks away from talks with the EU without a fallback position. The prime minister’s threat to abandon EU talks in the event of a “bad deal” has been complicated by the fact that Britain has yet to negotiate a new trading agreement at the World Trade Organisation.
thetimes 5:11:00 AM CET
|
|
|