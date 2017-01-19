Main Menu

Thursday, January 19, 2017

High-stakes gamble risks border chaos, warn experts

Britain has been warned that it faces “chaos at the border” if Theresa May walks away from talks with the EU without a fallback position. The prime minister’s threat to abandon EU talks in the event of a “bad deal” has been complicated by the fact that Britain has yet to negotiate a new trading agreement at the World Trade Organisation.

thetimes 5:11:00 AM CET

Theresa May tries to dispel Brexit worries at Davos forum

xinhuanet_en 5:01:00 PM CET

