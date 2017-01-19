|News ClusterEnglish

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Former war correspondent on trial in Indonesia for hashish
BALI, Indonesia (AP) " An Indonesian court has opened the trial of a former Reuters war correspondent charged with possessing hashish on the resort island of Bali. David Fox, a British national, was arrested in October along with Australian Giuseppe Serafino. Police confiscated a total of 10.09 grams (0.
nzherald 11:12:00 AM CET
