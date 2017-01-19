Main Menu

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Russian court rejects $2 bn Yukos compensation ruling

Saint Petersburg (AFP) - Russia's Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that the Russian state is not obligated to pay $2 billion in damages to the former shareholders of Yukos oil giant, as decided in 2014 by the European Court of Human Rights. The court decided that it is "impossible to carry out....

news-yahoo 4:22:00 PM CET

Kremlin hits out at Obama, says was always ready for nuclear arms cuts

jpost 11:41:00 AM CET

Russian military doctors return from Syria

xinhuanet_en 9:23:00 AM CET

US Made Attempt to Recruit Russian Diplomat on January 14 - Moscow

globalsecurity 12:47:00 AM CET

Russian Court Rejects Yukos Shareholder Compensation

ABCnews 11:17:00 AM CET

Moscow nightclub hosts early inauguration party for Trump

news-yahoo 11:24:00 PM CET

RFE/RL: Russia investigating ex-teacher who wrote pro-Ukraine poetry

kyivpost 1:20:00 PM CET

Newsweek: Russian officials invite Marine Le Pen to Crimea

kyivpost 5:57:00 PM CET

