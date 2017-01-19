|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Russian court rejects $2 bn Yukos compensation ruling
Saint Petersburg (AFP) - Russia's Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that the Russian state is not obligated to pay $2 billion in damages to the former shareholders of Yukos oil giant, as decided in 2014 by the European Court of Human Rights. The court decided that it is "impossible to carry out....
news-yahoo 4:22:00 PM CET
