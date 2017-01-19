|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 19, 2017
|
|
Expos fans set to rock Tim Raines party at Baseball Hall of Fame
|
ExposNation is already making plans to invade Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 30 when Tim Raines is officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The former Expo made it into the Hall of Fame during his 10th and final year of eligibility in voting by more than 400 members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
montrealgazette 12:09:00 AM CET
|
|
|