Thursday, January 19, 2017
Treasury pick Steve Mnuchin: Sorry about foreclosures
During the hearing, Mnuchin defended his handling of thousands of foreclosures during the height of the financial crisis, saying he had worked hard to assist homeowners to refinance so they could keep their homes. 'Since I was first nominated to serve as Treasury secretary, I have been maligned as....
dailymail 10:16:00 PM CET
