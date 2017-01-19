Main Menu

Thursday, January 19, 2017

South Korean court dismisses arrest warrant for Samsung chief

SEOUL - A South Korean court on Thursday dismissed a warrant to arrest the head of the Samsung Group , the country's largest conglomerate, amid a graft scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. The pre-dawn decision by the Seoul Central District Court to allow Jay Y.

chinadaily 7:37:00 AM CET

South Korea special prosecution says deeply regrets court ruling on Samsung chief

news-yahoo 2:28:00 AM CET

