Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Australian Open: Andy Murray moving freely as Novak Djokovic exits

bbc 1:13:00 PM CET

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open demise leaves him needing to rediscover his inner beast

themirror 8:56:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Novak Djokovic (4)

Denis Istomin (3)

Sam Querrey (2)

Andy Murray (2)

Juan Martín del Potro (1)

Boris Becker (1)

Brock Lesnar (2)

Read More (1)

Read More Again (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Australian Open (6)

Grand Slam (4)

Roland-Garros (3)

Getty Images (2)

Down Under (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.