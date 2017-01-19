|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Iranian TV: High-Rise Tower on Fire in Tehran Collapses
A high-rise building in Tehran engulfed by a fire collapsed on Thursday as scores of firefighters battled the blaze. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was trapped inside at the time of the collapse. Earlier, authorities had told the state-run IRNA news agency that at least 38 people were injured....
ABCnews 9:37:00 AM CET
