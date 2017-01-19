Main Menu

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Iranian TV: High-Rise Tower on Fire in Tehran Collapses

A high-rise building in Tehran engulfed by a fire collapsed on Thursday as scores of firefighters battled the blaze. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was trapped inside at the time of the collapse. Earlier, authorities had told the state-run IRNA news agency that at least 38 people were injured....

ABCnews 9:37:00 AM CET

MP: Non-Iranian nationality not an offense - 18:06 18/01/2017

irna 5:44:00 AM CET

Tehran fire: Plasco building collapses, many injured

aljazeera-en 10:58:00 AM CET

The Guardian: Dozens of firefighters feared dead after tower collapses in Tehran

kyivpost 5:57:00 PM CET

Firefighters Feared Dead After Tehran Tower Collapse

rferl 3:49:00 PM CET

Iranian State Television Says High-Rise Building on Fire in Tehran Has Collapsed

ABCnews 9:37:00 AM CET

Scores of Iran firefighters battle blaze in Tehran building

nzherald 9:10:00 AM CET

