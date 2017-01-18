|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
|
|
The Latest: In hearing, DeVos disavows conversion therapy
|
in 2013. 5:55 p.m. The top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee says she is concerned that lawmakers don’t have an ethics review of Donald Trump ’s selection to lead the Education Department, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will attend the traditional inaugural....
washtimes 2:11:00 AM CET
|
|
|