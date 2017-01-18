|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Guyana seeking to establish Petroleum Directorate in 2017 Jan. 17, 2017, 8:47 PM AST
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Jan 17, CMC – The Guyana government says it is working on establishing a�Petroleum Directorate functioning within the first quarter of 2107. Natural Resources Minister, Raphael Trotman, said that the Directorate would follow international models which separate policy development from regulation monitoring.
trinidadexpress 3:00:00 AM CET
