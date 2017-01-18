|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
RPT-COLUMN-U.S. oil and gas industry has turned the corner: Kemp
By John Kemp tmsnrt.rs/2jv58gW LONDON, Jan 17 U.S. petroleum producers are looking forward to better times in 2017 as the industry has passed the low-point in the cycle and embarked on the road to renewed expansion. Domestic oil and gas production hit a trough in the first half of 2016 and showed....
reuters 2:13:00 AM CET
