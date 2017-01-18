|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Greg Hunt announced as Sussan Ley's replacement as Health Minister
Greg Hunt has been named Australia's new Health Minister as part of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's fourth reshuffle since taking the top office.
radioaustralia 12:35:00 AM CET
