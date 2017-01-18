|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Australia on the defensive offers hope of new MH370 hunt
Australia's transport minister Wednesday defended the suspension of the undersea search for MH370, after relatives of passengers slammed the decision, and added that it could resume if "credible new evidence" emerges. Australia, Malaysia and China -- where most of the 239 on board the missing....
