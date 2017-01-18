|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
|
|
Trump's 1st home up for auction for 2nd time in 3 months
|
The boyhood home of President-elect Donald Trump, which is going back on the auction block, is shown, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in New York. Paramount Realty says the 1940 Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates in Queens is up for auction for the second time in three months, with written bids due Tuesday afternoon.
news-yahoo 1:21:00 AM CET
|
|
|