Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Dakota Access company files motion to halt environmental study
|
By Liz Hampton. HOUSTON (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners has filed a motion to bar the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from initiating an environmental study for its controversial Dakota Access pipeline crossing at Lake Oahe in North Dakota. Energy Transfer Partners requested on Monday that a U.S.
