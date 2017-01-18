Main Menu

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Dakota Access company files motion to halt environmental study

By Liz Hampton. HOUSTON (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners has filed a motion to bar the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from initiating an environmental study for its controversial Dakota Access pipeline crossing at Lake Oahe in North Dakota. Energy Transfer Partners requested on Monday that a U.S.

The Latest: Hearing set on Dakota Access pipeline study

United States (8)

Houston(US)

Lake Oahe (6)

Rock Sioux (5)

Energy Transfer (4)

North Dakota (4)

Dakota Access (4)

Army Corps (2)

District Judge James Boasberg (2)

Liz Hampton (2)

Dan Grebler (1)

Dakota Access Pipeline (1)

District Court (1)

