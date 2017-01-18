|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Palestinian, 44, killed during attempted stabbing attack
A knife-wielding Palestinian was shot and killed Tuesday evening following an attempted stabbing attack on IDF soldiers at a checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Tulkarm. According to an IDF statement, “an assailant armed with a knife attempted to stab an IDF soldier at a crossing adjacent to Tulkarm.
jpost 1:50:00 AM CET
