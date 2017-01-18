Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Palestinian, 44, killed during attempted stabbing attack

A knife-wielding Palestinian was shot and killed Tuesday evening following an attempted stabbing attack on IDF soldiers at a checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Tulkarm. According to an IDF statement, “an assailant armed with a knife attempted to stab an IDF soldier at a crossing adjacent to Tulkarm.

jpost 1:50:00 AM CET

Video of Fatally Wounded Teenager Sparks Palestinian Rage

nytimes 1:32:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (15)

Flag
Israel (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

Al Khalil(PS)

Yerushalayim(IL)

Help about this topicRelated People

West Bank (3)

Nidal Daoud Mahdawi (1)

Qusai Al-Amour (1)

Qusay Hasna al-Umour (1)

Yousef Al-Amour (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Border Police (4)

Red Crescent (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.