White House staff say tearful goodbyes as they pack up, vacate WASHINGTON – They line up near the Oval Office, down the hallway toward the Cabinet Room, with their spouses and young kids in tow. When it’s their turn, the White House staffers enter for a few private moments with President Barack Obama, a photo and a farewell hug from the boss. japantimes 1:58:00 AM CET One President out, another in: White House abuzz with preparations for the Trumps straitstimesSG 3:32:00 AM CET