Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Thomas Cook implements emergency plans to bring tourists home from Gambia

Thomas Cook is implementing emergency plans to return 1,000 UK customers from Gambia following a change in Foreign Office advice. The holiday company said it will operate an additional schedule of flights to from the capital Banjul on Wednesday to bring 985 package holiday customers back to the UK.

itv 12:41:00 AM CET

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh declares state of emergency

theglobeandmail 3:22:00 AM CET

