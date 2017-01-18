|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
|
|
Thomas Cook implements emergency plans to bring tourists home from Gambia
|
Thomas Cook is implementing emergency plans to return 1,000 UK customers from Gambia following a change in Foreign Office advice. The holiday company said it will operate an additional schedule of flights to from the capital Banjul on Wednesday to bring 985 package holiday customers back to the UK.
itv 12:41:00 AM CET
|
|
|