Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Jerry Seinfeld's 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' is heading to Netflix

is hitting the road and heading to Netflix. The streaming giant has signed the comedian to "a multi-faceted production deal" that includes making Netflix the new home for his talk show, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" starting later this year. "When I first started thinking about 'Comedians in....

cnn 1:58:00 AM CET

Jerry Seinfeld Takes ‘Comedians in Cars’ to Netflix

nytimes 12:01:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Chris Rock (2)

Jerry Seinfeld (1)

Cars Getting Coffee (7)

Amy Schumer (3)

Dave Chappelle (2)

Dylan Byers (1)

John Oliver (1)

Brian Stelter (1)

Steve Mosko (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Sony Corporation (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.