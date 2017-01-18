|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
|
|
Jerry Seinfeld's 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' is heading to Netflix
|
is hitting the road and heading to Netflix. The streaming giant has signed the comedian to "a multi-faceted production deal" that includes making Netflix the new home for his talk show, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" starting later this year. "When I first started thinking about 'Comedians in....
cnn 1:58:00 AM CET
|
|
|