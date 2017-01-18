|News ClusterEnglish
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Qualcomm sued in US over claims of unfair phone chip patent deals
Image copyright Getty Images. Qualcomm, the world's biggest producer of mobile phone chips, forced Apple to exclusively use its products in return for lower fees, US regulators claim. Detail of the alleged deal were listed by the competition watchdog, the Federal Trade Commission, as part of a lawsuit against the chipmaker.
bbc 3:41:00 AM CET
