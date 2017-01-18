Main Menu

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town

Highlights: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town. Non-league Lincoln City reached the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in 41 years as Nathan Arnold's injury-time strike secured a deserved victory over Ipswich at Sincil Bank. Arnold fired home in the first of four added minutes to secure a famous triumph against the Championship side.

bbc 3:34:00 AM CET

Lincoln City hero Nathan Arnold "proud of boys" following shock FA Cup victory over Ipswich

themirror 12:17:00 AM CET

