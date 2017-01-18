|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town
Highlights: Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town. Non-league Lincoln City reached the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in 41 years as Nathan Arnold's injury-time strike secured a deserved victory over Ipswich at Sincil Bank. Arnold fired home in the first of four added minutes to secure a famous triumph against the Championship side.
bbc 3:34:00 AM CET
