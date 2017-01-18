Main Menu

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Obama shortens Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence, grants clemency to hundreds

WASHINGTON—President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning on Tuesday, allowing the Army intelligence officer who leaked scores of classified documents to go free nearly three decades early. Manning, who will leave prison in May, was one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama....

TorontoStar 1:00:00 AM CET

A look at Chelsea Manning's case

washtimes 2:41:00 AM CET

Obama pardons retired Gen. James Cartwright for lying during leak probe

CBSnews 12:10:00 AM CET

Obama commutes sentence to Wikileaks leaker Manning

itartass_en 3:01:00 AM CET

Transgender US soldier at center of WikiLeaks case

news-yahoo 12:15:00 AM CET

Obama slashes Chelsea Manning's sentence: She'll be freed in May Pack your bags Julian, you're off to America, right? 12 Comments 17 Jan 23:09

register 2:03:00 AM CET

Obama shortens sentence of Manning, who gave cables to WikiLeaks

news-yahoo 12:48:00 AM CET

Obama commutes sentence of WikiLeaks source Manning

news-yahoo 12:15:00 AM CET

Obama Commutes Sentence of Military Documents Leaker Chelsea Manning

voanews 2:33:00 AM CET

WikiLeaks Hails Manning Clemency, Makes No Mention of Pledge

ABCnews 1:35:00 AM CET

Assange welcomes Obama's decision to commute Manning sentence: lawyer

expatica 1:26:00 AM CET

With clemency for Manning, attention turns to WikiLeaks head

washtimes 3:41:00 AM CET

Jan 17, 2017 7:13PM ESTpublished: Jan 17, 2017 7:13PM EST

theglobeandmail 1:51:00 AM CET

United States (18)

Iraq (6)

Washington(US)

New York City(US)

Baghdād(IQ)

Julian Assange (15)

Barack Obama (15)

Bradley Manning (6)

James Cartwright (5)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (4)

Óscar López (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Paul Ryan (2)

Sarah Harrison (1)

Bowe Bergdahl (1)

Edward Snowden (1)

Adrian Lamo (1)

David Petraeus (1)

Osama bin Laden (1)

Chelsea Manning (23)

Melinda Taylor (4)

Barry Pollack (4)

Chase Strangio (3)

Follow Eric Tucker (3)

Roberta Rampton (2)

Raphael Satter (2)

Associated Press (2)

David Sanger (2)

Neil Eggleston (2)

Alabama Senator Tom Cotton (1)

Hong Kong (1)

Backlash-Republican Senator Tom Cotton (1)

Rights Reserved (1)

Danika Kirka (1)

Court Clerk Malcom (1)

Initially Manning (1)

Tom Cotton (1)

Daniel Klaidman (1)

Ayesha Rascoe (1)

Gender Identity Confusion (1)

Saeed Chmagh (1)

Patricia Zengerle (1)

Assange Reaction (1)

Margaret Huang (1)

Grant McCool (1)

Sandra Maler (1)

Phillip Stewart (1)

Justice Department (15)

White House (14)

FBI (8)

State Department (4)

American Civil Liberties Union (3)

Fort Leavenworth (3)

New York Times (3)

The Pentagon (3)

United States Army (2)

Armed Forces (2)

Supreme Court (1)

Al Qaeda (1)

Marine Corps (1)

Democratic National Committee (1)

Amnesty International (1)

