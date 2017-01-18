|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Obama shortens Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence, grants clemency to hundreds
WASHINGTON—President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning on Tuesday, allowing the Army intelligence officer who leaked scores of classified documents to go free nearly three decades early. Manning, who will leave prison in May, was one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama....
TorontoStar 1:00:00 AM CET
