Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Florida airport shooting suspect blamed ‘mind control,’ Daesh ties
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — The man suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at a Florida airport told investigators initially he was under government mind control and then claimed to be inspired by Daesh websites and chat rooms, authorities said at a hearing Tuesday.
TorontoStar 12:23:00 AM CET
