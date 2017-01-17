|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
China urges further implementation of Iran nuclear deal
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to work with relevant parties to ensure a continuous, comprehensive and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iran nuclear issue, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday. The first anniversary of JCPOA implementation fell on Monday.
xinhuanet_en 11:18:00 AM CET
