Tuesday, January 17, 2017

China urges further implementation of Iran nuclear deal

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to work with relevant parties to ensure a continuous, comprehensive and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iran nuclear issue, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday. The first anniversary of JCPOA implementation fell on Monday.

xinhuanet_en 11:18:00 AM CET

Iran, Germany to produce 50 diesel ...

irna 5:15:00 AM CET

Undisputable Spirit of Final Agreement on Iran's Nuclear Deal

tabnak 12:10:00 PM CET

