Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Russia vs. The Global Order: What Will Trump’s Divided Administration Do about It?
Russia sees Trump's presidency as a net loss for the United States’ global position that Russia should take advantage of. Published in Moscow Times (Russia) on 16 January 2017 by Vladimir Frolov Posted on January 17, 2017. This post appeared on the front page as a direct link to the original article with the above quotation.
watchingamerica 2:22:00 AM CET
