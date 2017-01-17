Main Menu

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Russia vs. The Global Order: What Will Trump’s Divided Administration Do about It?

Russia sees Trump's presidency as a net loss for the United States’ global position that Russia should take advantage of. Published in Moscow Times (Russia) on 16 January 2017 by Vladimir Frolov Posted on January 17, 2017. This post appeared on the front page as a direct link to the original article with the above quotation.

watchingamerica 2:22:00 AM CET

Russia's VTB CFO says bank may pay 90 pct of 2016 profit in divs

reuters 4:38:00 PM CET

In Russia, Moldovan president says he may scrap EU trade pact

news-yahoo 7:19:00 PM CET

UN documents prove Yanukovych asked Russia to send troops into Ukraine

kyivpost 4:59:00 PM CET

Ukraine files case against Russia over Crimea Ukraine has filed a case against Russia at the United Nations' highest court, accusing Moscow of illegally annexing Crimea and illicitly funding separatist rebel groups.

belfasttelegraph 3:16:00 PM CET

Lavrov says Obama tried to stop Japan improving ties with Russia

news-yahoo 11:07:00 AM CET

Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev law

itartass_en 1:47:00 PM CET

Putin calls Obama Admin “worse than prostitutes”, for trying to undermine Trump

yalibnan 6:29:00 PM CET

Russia adoption law discriminatory: European court

news-yahoo 1:19:00 PM CET

Trump’s offer to Putin: An end to sanctions for nuclear arms cut

straitstimesSG 7:04:00 PM CET

U.S. Ambassador To UN Says Russia 'Tearing Down' World Order

rferl 7:43:00 PM CET

U.S. ambassador to U.N. says Russia tearing down global order

news-yahoo 7:19:00 PM CET

10:18 Russia for Talks with Syria with Real Actors on the Ground

plenglish 4:40:00 PM CET

Russia hopes for pragmatic dialogue with US under Trump

AP 2:36:00 PM CET

Lavrov: Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks

nzherald 11:21:00 AM CET

