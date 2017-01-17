Main Menu

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

After 3 Years, MH370 Search Ends With no Plane, Few Answers

SYDNEY — After nearly three years, the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 ended in futility and frustration Tuesday, as crews completed their deep-sea search of a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean without finding a trace of the plane. The Joint Agency Coordination Center in Australia, which....

voanews 7:44:00 AM CET

Australia, Malaysia, China halt MH370 underwater search

tribune 9:27:00 AM CET

