Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Italy convicts 8 South Americans in deaths from 1970s-80s

ROME (AP) " A Rome court has convicted eight former South American political and military leaders in the disappearance and deaths of 23 people of Italian origin during the crackdown on leftists and intellectuals by the region's military dictatorships. Another 19 people were absolved in the Italian....

nzherald 9:55:00 PM CET

City of Naples Pays Tribute to Diego Armando Maradona

plenglish 5:15:00 AM CET

11:40 Expectation in Uruguay For Sentence of Military Officers in Italy

plenglish 6:13:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Italy (19)

Flag
United States (7)

Flag
Uruguay (3)

Flag
Bolivia (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Rome(IT)

Naples(IT)

Montevideo(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Luigi de Magistris (1)

Diego Maradona (1)

Operation Condor (2)

Central Única de Trabajadores (1)

Luis Garca Meza Tejada (1)

Raúl Sendic (1)

San Carlo Theater (1)

Francisco Morales Bermdez (1)

Evelina Canale (1)

Gianluca Capaldo (1)

Jorge Troccoli (1)

Alessandro Siani (1)

Vicepresident Raul Sendic (1)

Super Cup (1)

Tiziana Cugini (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

UEFA Cup (1)

Prensa Latina (1)

Trade Union (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.