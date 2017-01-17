|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Italy convicts 8 South Americans in deaths from 1970s-80s
ROME (AP) " A Rome court has convicted eight former South American political and military leaders in the disappearance and deaths of 23 people of Italian origin during the crackdown on leftists and intellectuals by the region's military dictatorships. Another 19 people were absolved in the Italian....
nzherald 9:55:00 PM CET
