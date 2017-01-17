Main Menu

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, more than 100 dead

In this image supplied by MSF, a man carries an injured child following a military air strike at a camp for displaced people in Rann, Nigeria, Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017. Relief volunteers are believed to be among the more than 100 dead after a Nigerian Air Force jet fighter mistakenly bombed the refugee....

news-yahoo 11:09:00 PM CET

Boko Haram claims Nigeria university attack

ynetnews 12:13:00 PM CET

More than 100 dead after military jet mistakenly bombs refugees in Nigeria A Nigerian Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko...

belfasttelegraph 6:47:00 PM CET

Nigerian air force kills civilians by accident in northeastern strike - military official

reuters 6:09:00 PM CET

Nigeria (22)

Cameroon (3)

Maiduguri(NG)

Abuja(NG)

Jason Straziuso (1)

Angus MacSwan (1)

Muhammadu Buhari (1)

Abubakar Shekau (1)

Lucky Irabor (3)

Hugues Robert (1)

Kala Balge (1)

Michelle Faul (1)

Lanre Ola (1)

Jean-Clément Cabrol (1)

Alexis Akwagyiram (1)

Ismail Alfa Abdulrahim (1)

Boko Haram (11)

Médecins Sans Frontières (6)

Red Cross (4)

Internationaal Comité (3)

Air Force (2)

United Nations (1)

Conflict

Security

UNbodies

Migration

TerroristAttack

