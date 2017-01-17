|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Associated Press: Lithuania signs agreement with US on troop deployment
VILNIUS, Lithuania – Lithuania on Jan. 17 signed an agreement with the United States formalizing the presence of U.S. troops in the small Baltic country bordering Russia and Belarus. The agreement will facilitate the deployment of U.S. forces and support staff as well as the implementation of joint exercises and training.
kyivpost 5:45:00 PM CET
