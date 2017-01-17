Main Menu

Associated Press: Lithuania signs agreement with US on troop deployment

VILNIUS, Lithuania – Lithuania on Jan. 17 signed an agreement with the United States formalizing the presence of U.S. troops in the small Baltic country bordering Russia and Belarus. The agreement will facilitate the deployment of U.S. forces and support staff as well as the implementation of joint exercises and training.

kyivpost 5:45:00 PM CET

Lithuania to build fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad

nzherald 5:43:00 PM CET

Lithuania, US to Sign Deal on Status of US Troops in Baltic Country

globalsecurity 3:59:00 AM CET

