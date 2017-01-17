|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
England fast bowler Ball confident of stopping...
England pace bowler Jake Ball on Tuesday said the visitors will try to unsettle Indian skipper Virat Kohli with short balls and not let him find his rhythm while batting during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match. Kohli scored a superb 122 for the hosts to better the visitors in the....
khaleejtimes 4:34:00 PM CET
