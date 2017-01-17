|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Theresa May outlines UK Brexit plans in long-awaited speech
British Prime Minister Theresa May has at last delivered a speech outlining the UK government’s plans for Brexit. After months of speculation, and a battle in the country’s supreme court, Mrs May has said that the final deal for Britain’s exit from the European Union will be put to a vote in parliament.
euronews-en 7:07:00 PM CET
