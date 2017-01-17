Main Menu

Theresa May outlines UK Brexit plans in long-awaited speech

British Prime Minister Theresa May has at last delivered a speech outlining the UK government’s plans for Brexit. After months of speculation, and a battle in the country’s supreme court, Mrs May has said that the final deal for Britain’s exit from the European Union will be put to a vote in parliament.

euronews-en 7:07:00 PM CET

Britain's FTSE retreats further before May's Brexit speech

reuters 12:03:00 PM CET

Britain's prime minister warns European Union seeking "punitive" Brexit deal would "not be the act of a friend"

news-yahoo 1:52:00 PM CET

May set to announce Britain’s plans for a clean break from the EU

TorontoStar 2:51:00 AM CET

UK's May says final EU exit deal will be put to a vote in parliament

reuters 1:35:00 PM CET

Sterling rallies as market digests Theresa May’s speech

irishtimes 2:08:00 PM CET

Tony Connelly: Brexit phoney war ends

RTERadio 9:59:00 AM CET

Britain heads for 'hard' Brexit

deutschewelle-sw 5:44:00 PM CET

Watch: No 'half in, half out' Brexit - PM Theresa May

timesofmalta 2:08:00 PM CET

Tough talking May confirms for first time Britain will leave European single market

sinacom 3:27:00 PM CET

Theresa May Brexit speech: PM reveals UK will leave single market, flags Australia trade deal

smh 3:23:00 PM CET

UK PM May to say Britain is leaving EU's single market, customs union: report

business-times 1:09:00 AM CET

May’s Maggie moment

euobserver 8:09:00 PM CET

