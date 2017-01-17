|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Chinese President says no one can win a trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping has delivered a robust defense of globalization, arguing that economic integration has powered human advancement and improved the lives of millions of people. "Many of the problems troubling the world are not caused by economic globalization," Xi said Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
cnn 1:09:00 PM CET
