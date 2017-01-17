Main Menu

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Chinese President says no one can win a trade war

Chinese President Xi Jinping has delivered a robust defense of globalization, arguing that economic integration has powered human advancement and improved the lives of millions of people. "Many of the problems troubling the world are not caused by economic globalization," Xi said Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

REFILE-INTERVIEW-China's richest man sees trade hit by Sino-U.S. tensions

'One China' policy: Why it's sparking ire for Trump

China Rejects Protectionism in Davos

Xi says globalisation here to stay as Trump readies for office

A tale of two speeches as Davos week begins

Xi’s Swiss visit boosts China’s multilateral diplomacy: People’s Daily

China's Xi invokes Gettysburg Address in defense of free trade at World Economic Forum

No winner in a trade war, Xi says in salvo against protectionism

