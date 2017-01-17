Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Joe Smyth says communications breakdown left him without 2nd officer on Dunphy visit

The police officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy in his Mitchells Brook home on Easter Sunday 2015 says he would have taken backup if he had a crucial piece of information about Dunphy. On April 5, 2015, Smyth called the RNC Communications Centre whle he was driving to Mitchells Brook. He asked for background information on Dunphy.

CBC 6:14:00 PM CET

Newfoundland officer says he initially confused Don Dunphy with YouTube character

TorontoStar 8:06:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Don Dunphy (5)

Paul Davis (2)

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (2)

Joe Smyth (2)

Donnie Dumphy (2)

Donna Ivey (1)

Paul Daly (1)

Sandra Chaytor (1)

Mark Oram (1)

Debbie Dunphy (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

YouTube (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.