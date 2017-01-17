Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Morgan Stanley Beats Profit Forecasts, Helped by Trading

Investment bank Morgan Stanley said its fourth-quarter profits jumped 83 percent from a year earlier, helped by strong results in its stock and bond trading business. Morgan Stanley said Tuesday it earned $1.67 billion in the fourth quarter, or 81 cents per share, compared with $908 million, or 43 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

ABCnews 4:40:00 PM CET

Morgan Stanley profit doubles as bond-trade revenue surges

irishtimes 4:12:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Mike Segar (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Morgan Stanley (7)

Wall Street (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.