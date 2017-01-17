|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Morgan Stanley Beats Profit Forecasts, Helped by Trading
Investment bank Morgan Stanley said its fourth-quarter profits jumped 83 percent from a year earlier, helped by strong results in its stock and bond trading business. Morgan Stanley said Tuesday it earned $1.67 billion in the fourth quarter, or 81 cents per share, compared with $908 million, or 43 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.
ABCnews 4:40:00 PM CET
