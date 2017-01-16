Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 16, 2017

Asian Financial Forum stresses innovation, connectivity

HONG KONG, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Financial and business leaders, policymakers and economists gathered at a forum in Hong Kong on Monday to discuss sustainable growth in Asia through boosting innovation and connectivity. The 10th Asian Financial Forum opened with the theme of "Asia: Driving Change, Innovation and Connectivity.

xinhuanet_en 4:57:00 PM CET

Hong Kong's disqualified pro-democracy lawmakers declare 'war' after appeal bid rejected

straitstimesSG 6:12:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Peking(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Leung Chun-ying (1)

Hong Kong (15)

Financial Forum (1)

Nathan Law (1)

Yau Wai Ching (1)

Sixtus Leung (1)

Maggie Poon (1)

Lau Siu Lai (1)

Hong Kong Chief Executive (1)

Hong Kong Stock Connect (1)

Driving Change (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.