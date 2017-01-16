|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 16, 2017
|
|
Asian Financial Forum stresses innovation, connectivity
|
HONG KONG, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Financial and business leaders, policymakers and economists gathered at a forum in Hong Kong on Monday to discuss sustainable growth in Asia through boosting innovation and connectivity. The 10th Asian Financial Forum opened with the theme of "Asia: Driving Change, Innovation and Connectivity.
xinhuanet_en 4:57:00 PM CET
|
|
|
|