Monday, January 16, 2017

Egyptian Court Rules Against Handing Islands to Saudi Arabia

CAIRO — An Egyptian court ruled on Monday against the government's decision to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia - a landmark verdict likely to deepen tensions with the kingdom. The ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court rejected an appeal by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's....

voanews 2:27:00 PM CET

El Hadary poised to smash Nations Cup age record at 44

GulfDailyNews 1:17:00 PM CET

Egypt (24)

Saudi Arabia (4)

Gabon (3)

Israel (3)

Al Qāhirah(EG)

Ar Riyad(SA)

Libreville(GA)

Port Gentil(GA)

Elat(IL)

Rigobert Song (1)

Abdel Fattah al-Sissi (1)

Administrative Court (2)

Red Sea (2)

Hamada Elrasam (1)

Yahya al-Dakrouri (1)

Giorgis Koudas (1)

Essam El Hadary (1)

Ahmed Nagy (1)

World Cup (3)

Nations Cup (2)

