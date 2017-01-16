|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 16, 2017
Egyptian Court Rules Against Handing Islands to Saudi Arabia
|
CAIRO — An Egyptian court ruled on Monday against the government's decision to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia - a landmark verdict likely to deepen tensions with the kingdom. The ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court rejected an appeal by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's....
