|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 16, 2017
|
|
An enveloping mess* Jan. 15, 2017, 8:31 PM AST
|
Under normal circumstances, the Angostura board’s decision to establish an independent committee to investigate a sexual harassment complaint against its chairman might be enough to quell concerns about its handling of the matter. But the situation at this public company involving chairman Rolph Balgobin has now gone well past being normal.
trinidadexpress 2:36:00 AM CET
|
|
|
|