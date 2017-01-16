Main Menu

Monday, January 16, 2017

An enveloping mess* Jan. 15, 2017, 8:31 PM AST

Under normal circumstances, the Angostura board’s decision to establish an independent committee to investigate a sexual harassment complaint against its chairman might be enough to quell concerns about its handling of the matter. But the situation at this public company involving chairman Rolph Balgobin has now gone well past being normal.

Major T&amp;T company announces probe into sexual allegations against chairman

