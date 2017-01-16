|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 16, 2017
No break for motorists from Johor as S’pore prepares to put out new road charge
SINGAPORE — Faced with an impending new road charge next month, Malaysian drivers who drive into Singapore told TODAY that the constant increments in road fees that come from each country “matching charges” was perplexing, with some adding that it might be time to cut back on unnecessary trips.
todayonline 12:29:00 PM CET
