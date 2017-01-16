|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 16, 2017
Migrants in their thousands freeze on streets of Paris
The Jungle was a cold, harsh place marked by disease and violence but compared with the conditions facing migrants on the streets of Paris yesterday, as temperatures dropped below freezing, it seemed almost comfortable. Less than three months after the destruction of the camp the migrant crisis is....
thetimes 1:14:00 AM CET
