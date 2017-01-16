Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 16, 2017

HK tycoon sweetens deal for Aussie energy company

HONG KONG • Billionaire Li Ka Shing agreed to buy Duet Group in a A$7.4 billion (S$7.9 billion) deal, sweetening an earlier offer, as the Hong Kong tycoon seeks to expand his infrastructure assets in Australia to diversify away from Europe. In the revised bid, endorsed by Duet, investors will receive A$3.

straitstimesSG 10:06:00 PM CET

Cheung Kong sweetens DUET bid in test of foreign investment

asiatimes 8:41:00 AM CET

Australian energy group backs Li Ka-shing takeover

afp-english 5:38:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Australia (9)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Sydney(AU)

Canberra(AU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Li Ka-shing (2)

Hong Kong (6)

Kong Infrastructure Holdings (3)

John Pearce (2)

Cheung Kong Property Holdings (2)

Doug Halley (2)

Gas Networks (1)

Buying Duet (1)

New Zealand (1)

Stock Exchange (1)

Jennifer Song (1)

Cheung Kong Infrastructure (1)

Paul Johnston (1)

Endeavour Energy (1)

Powercor Australia (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.