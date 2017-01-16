|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 16, 2017
Japan defence minister visits Guam military bases
Minister Tomomi Inada has been reported to be considering the purchase of a missile defense battery similar to the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system the Pentagon deployed to Guam more than two years ago. The Marianas Variety reported that the US deployed the system in response to missile-launch threats from North Korea.
rnzi 8:44:00 AM CET
