Monday, January 16, 2017

Trump's offer to Russia: an end to sanctions for nuclear arms cut- London Times

By Guy Faulconbridge and William James. LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will propose offering to end sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of Crimea in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal with Moscow, he told The Times of London. Criticizing previous U.S.

news-yahoo 12:29:00 PM CET

Russian artist Pavlensky flees Russia

kyivpost 4:13:00 PM CET

Biden urges unity in face of Russian 'aggression'

news-yahoo 4:52:00 PM CET

Russian security chief sees surge in cyberattacks from ‘outside powers’

japantimes 2:41:00 AM CET

Kremlin says too early to react to Trump nuclear cuts offer

news-yahoo 11:23:00 AM CET

Russian lawmakers give mixed reaction to Trump's nuclear cuts offer

news-yahoo 8:39:00 AM CET

Trump lashes out at Brennan on Twitter

ynetnews 8:14:00 AM CET

NATO is obsolete, U.S. could cut a deal with Russia, says Trump

Hindu 9:50:00 PM CET

Europe hits back at Trump over NATO, Iran deal

afp-english 11:59:00 AM CET

The Latest: Trump promises health insurance for all

news-yahoo 11:23:00 AM CET

