|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 16, 2017
|
|
Government to name underwriters for further Japan Post share sale
|
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government has started arranging a further sale of shares in Japan Post Holdings Co <6178.T>, it said on Monday, laying the groundwork to add to its biggest privatization in nearly 30 years. The conglomerate made an unprecedented three-way initial public offering in....
news-yahoo 2:41:00 PM CET
|
|
|