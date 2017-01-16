Main Menu

Monday, January 16, 2017

Prisoners occupy roof of Brazil jail after massacre

Natal (Brazil) (AFP) - Dozens of inmates on Monday occupied the roof of a Brazilian jail where the country's latest prison massacre took place. An AFP video reporter filmed the inmates as they stood with flags on the partly destroyed red tile roof of the Alcacuz jail near the northeastern city of Natal.

26 killed in latest Brazil jail bloodbath

