|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 16, 2017
|
|
Prisoners occupy roof of Brazil jail after massacre
|
Natal (Brazil) (AFP) - Dozens of inmates on Monday occupied the roof of a Brazilian jail where the country's latest prison massacre took place. An AFP video reporter filmed the inmates as they stood with flags on the partly destroyed red tile roof of the Alcacuz jail near the northeastern city of Natal.
news-yahoo 7:37:00 PM CET
|
|
|