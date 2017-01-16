Main Menu

Monday, January 16, 2017

Israeli forces detain 10 Palestinians in multiple predawn raids Jan. 15, 2017

Qatar pledges $4 million to alleviate Gaza electricity crisis; Israeli army suppresses protest for return of Palestinian bodies; New pump system to increase cooking gas deliveries in Gaza; Gazan released after being detained over participation in protests; Palestinian political factions object to....

maannews-en 5:36:00 AM CET

Israeli forces uproot olive trees to make way for settler road

maannews-en 1:46:00 PM CET

Israeli forces shoot, kill Palestinian teen during clashes in Tuqu

maannews-en 7:55:00 PM CET

Security forces arrest 17 in overnight raids throughout the West Bank

jpost 8:05:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (40)

Flag
Israel (37)

Help about this topicPlaces

Al Khalil(PS)

Ramallah(PS)

Help about this topicRelated People

West Bank (8)

Moussa Tabib (2)

Bayan Tabib (1)

Al-Nabi Elyas (1)

Izbat al-Tabib (1)

Qusay Hasan al-Umour (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Red Crescent (1)

Supreme Court (1)

Security Forces (1)

Al Fatah (1)

