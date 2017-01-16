|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 16, 2017
|
|
Israeli forces detain 10 Palestinians in multiple predawn raids Jan. 15, 2017
|
Qatar pledges $4 million to alleviate Gaza electricity crisis; Israeli army suppresses protest for return of Palestinian bodies; New pump system to increase cooking gas deliveries in Gaza; Gazan released after being detained over participation in protests; Palestinian political factions object to....
maannews-en 5:36:00 AM CET
|
|
|